India-Based Talent Management Company Tulsea Expands, Hires WME’s Suchir Batra As SVP In Los Angeles

EXCLUSIVE: Tulsea, a leading talent and content management company in India, has hired WME business affairs executive Suchir Batra as SVP to lead the company’s expanded international business based in Los Angeles.

Suchir, who previously worked at Fullscreen and Greenberg Traurig, was also an agent at William Morris Agency before the Endeavor merger, helping to launch William Morris Consulting in the UK. In his new role, he will be tasked with leveraging his experience as an entertainment lawyer, agent and biz-affairs exec to create more opportunities that will align with Tulsea’s plans and presence in India, and to work with subsidiaries in India and Africa to generate more opportunities for Tulsea’s roster of talent, corporate and production company clients.

The Mumbai-based Tulsea, founded by Datta Dave and Chaitanya Hegde, has helped put together or repped writer and director talent for several TV series and films including Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Metro Park, Brown Nation, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Udta Punjab, NH10, Masaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The company also provides strategic advisory services for international and domestic studios, production companies and platforms.