Osgood Perkins To Write & Direct Lionsgate’s ‘Incident At Fort Bragg’

Osgood Perkins, whose latest film Gretel & Hansel hits theaters in January, has been tapped to next write and direct Incident At Fort Bragg, a supernatural thriller set up at Lionsgate.

The pic is inspired by the true story of the renowned writer and Irish Catholic priest Malachi Martin, who was brought in by the U.S. government to perform a sanctioned exorcism on a young soldier at the famed Army base. Jeff Buhler (Pet Sematary) wrote the latest version of the script from a previous draft by Evan Turner and Harrison Query, who sold the pitch to the studio.

Beau Flynn, whose credits include exorcism pics The Exorcism of Emily Rose and The Rite, is producing this one via his FlynnPictureCo along with Scott Glassgold of Ground Control Entertainment. FlynnPictureCo’s Scott Sheldon is executive producing. Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing for Lionsgate.

Perkins’ credits included 2015’s The Blackcoat’s Daughter starring Emma Roberts and Kiernan Shipka and Netflix’s I Am the Pretty Thing that Lives in the House in 2016. Gretel & Hansel will hit theaters January 31 via Orion.

