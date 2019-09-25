‘In Contempt’ Canceled By BET After One Season

There will be no second season for In Contempt, BET’s legal drama starring Erica Ash, Deadline has confirmed.

“At this time, BET Networks will not be moving forward with a second season of In Contempt. We are grateful to the incredible cast and producers. We would especially like to thank and recognize the acclaimed Executive Producers Terri Kopp, who created the series, Lance Samuels and Daniel Iron. We look forward to finding ways to continue in partnership,” a BET Networks spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We are also excited to continue our relationship with the star of In Contempt, Erica Ash as she is set to star along Paula Patton in the film Sacrifice premiering this fall on BET+.”

In Contempt was set in a legal aid office in New York City, in which opinionated and wildly outspoken attorney Gwen (Ash) contended with complicated cases and office distractions that included Charlie (Christian Keyes), a quick-witted and not to be taken too seriously attorney whose superior talent in the courtroom is only matched by his tall ego, and Earl (Richard Lawson), her stern and hard-to-please former father, a former judge.

Megan Hutchings, Mouna Traore and Ronnie Rowe Jr. also starred.

THR was first to report the cancellation.