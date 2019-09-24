ImpeachTrump: Rosie O’Donnell & Hollywood React To Nancy Pelosi’s Bold Move Over Whistleblower Complaint

The long straining political dam finally broke today as Hollywood cheered the probe opened by the House Speaker against POTUS

“Thank you, thank you Nancy Pelosi,” proclaimed Rosie O’Donnell on social media today as the top elected Democrat in the land announced the start of an official impeachment investigation of Donald Trump.

The longtime nemesis of the former Celebrity Apprentice host was far from the only member of the Hollywood community to go online as the straining political dam finally broke this afternoon at 2 PM PT with a live address to the nation by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Within seconds #ImpeachTrump was trending at the top of Twitter.

After long resisting what some still see as the electorally suicidal desire of many Democrats, the third in line for the Presidency Pelosi had just come from a meeting with her caucus and as the Senate moved to a unanimous vote asking for the Administration to hand over information about the complaint that a supposedly high level whistleblower in the intelligence services made. That complaint was based on remarks and promises Trump made this summer in an apparent phone call with newly elected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Related Story House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces Formal Trump Impeachment Inquiry

A call POTUS admits to having and also admits to having asked for a probe into Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings in the former Soviet republic. However, with his U.N. speech overshadowed by the growing scandal, Trump offered once again to release a transcript of the conversation. He also said he did not use millions in U.S. military aid as a bargaining chip.

Needless to say, Trump’s wig was blown off today by Pelosi – and he took to Twitter to say as much:

They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

A former TV comedian, the Ukrainian President actually played it very straight in his most recent posting. In statesmen mode, Zelensky put up an excerpt from his remarks at the U.N. on “a new world without poverty, hunger, ailments and wars.”

Вірю, що разом з міжнародними партнерами політико-дипломатичним шляхом ми повернемо наші території, припинимо війну та досягнемо миру. Тоді пліч-о-пліч з державами-членами ООН ми без бар’єрів йтимемо до інших Цілей сталого розвитку: нового світу без бідності, голоду, недуг і війн pic.twitter.com/OMCGmtHEct — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 24, 2019

We’ll update with more Tinseltown reactions to the impeachment probe news as more of the town posts. In the meantime, here’s Rosie, Showtime’s Communications EVP, an Evil star and some happy dancing others:

🚨🚨** Any transcript of the Ukraine call should be viewed with the same suspicion as the Barr summary of the Mueller report. **🚨🚨 — Michael Green (@andmichaelgreen) September 24, 2019

I have said from JUMP that @SpeakerPelosi had a plan. She is a master at this. She has ninja-level skills. I support her 100% and know that SHE knows what she is doing. She is out here Making America Great Again, FrFr! 👌🏻 #ImpeachThe… pic.twitter.com/9c0OqruSCQ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 24, 2019

#ConaldTrump brought this on himself. The Democrats were cautious until the last straw. He truly believes he, and he alone, is above the law. If nothing else, he is mentally unfit. Nancy Pelosi Announces Formal Impeachment Inquiry of Trump https://t.co/r3ybdEHx8v — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 24, 2019

While not strictly Hollywood, once frequent cable news guest and best selling provocateur Ann Coulter took a slightly different POV on the impeachment news.

Uttering what many a Democrat and even a few of her fellow Republicans worry about as a consequence of the move to Constitutional condemnation of Trump, the High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton author said on Twitter: