Gotham Awards: Laura Dern And FilmNation’s Glen Basner Join IFP’s Tributes List

The Independent Filmmaker Project said Thursday that Laura Dern will receive the Actress Tribute at the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards. Glen Basner, founder and CEO of FilmNation Entertainment, will receive the Industry Tribute.

This year’s ceremony is set for December 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

“We are thrilled to be honoring the extraordinary talents of one of our most beloved actors, Laura Dern, with this year’s Actress Tribute,” said Jeff Sharp, Executive Director of IFP and the Made in NY Media Center. “From her early roles in Blue Velvet and Jurassic Park to her more recent performances in Big Little Lies, Little Women and Marriage Story, Laura transcends the screen and imbues each and every one of her characters with a deep intelligence and warmth.”

Sharp said of Basner, “We are equally excited to present Glen Basner with the Industry Tribute. Glen has established himself as one of the most prolific and successful sales, finance, distribution and content-driven executives working today. Glen and his company FilmNation are part of the heart and soul of the New York film community.”

The IFP previously announced the Director and Actor Tributes will be presented to Ava DuVernay and Sam Rockwell, respectively. Gotham Award nominations will be announced on October 24.