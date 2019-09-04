Toronto: Streaming Service IFC Films Unlimited Expands Through Apple TV Channels In U.S. And Canada

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films is always a player at the Toronto International Film Festival in acquiring films and launching awards season entries — the Hirokazu Kore-eda-directed The Truth makes its North American debut here — but the company is making news of another kind. IFC has solidified its new streaming channel, IFC Films Unlimited, by expanding to Apple TV channels, both in the U.S. and Canada. The service launched in the U.S. last May, and today marks the debut of IFC Films Unlimited in Canada. The Apple deal gives the IFC Films OTT service an important platform where customers can subscribe directly through the Apple TV app, for $5.99 per month. The streaming service launched in May, with just over 400 films available in the U.S.

The subscription video on demand streaming channel is comprised of theatrically-released and titles from distribution labels IFC Films, Sundance Selects and genre label IFC Midnight. The Truth, which premiered at Venice, will be available on IFC Films Unlimited in Canada in the first pay window directly following its theatrical run. Pic stars Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, and Ethan Hawke. It’s the fourth Kore-eda film IFC has distributed, after Nobody Knows, Still Walking and Like Father Like Son.

“Since launching in May, IFC Films Unlimited has outperformed our expectations, attracting specialty film fans who are looking for high-quality independent film across a variety of genres,” said Lisa Schwartz, Co-President of IFC Films. “It’s fitting that our first launch in Canada coincides with TIFF, where we’ve been proud to showcase so many of the festival’s top-tier films including this year, with IFC Films’ The Truth. The film will debut on IFC Films Unlimited on Apple TV channels. Customers in Canada will be able to watch ‘The Truth’ immediately following its theatrical run, which demonstrates our commitment to making our films available to fans as soon as possible, whenever possible.”

Schwartz told Deadline that IFC films do very well in Canada, and the streaming service there will have a slightly different structure for IFC Films product. “When we theatrically release The Truth next year, it will go the streaming service in Canada as the pay one window and that will be the way it works for most of our films in Canada, whereas in the U.S. they mostly go to Showtime and Hulu, first, and then go to IFC Films Unlimited,” she told Deadline. “So this launch is a first pay window platform in the territory. We’re really excited by that.”

IFC Films Unlimited launches with such past TIFF titles as the Olivier Assayas-directed Clouds Of Sils Maria, starring Juliette Binoche and Kristen Stewart; the Robert Budreau-directed Born To Be Blue with Ethan Hawke, the Christian Petzold-directed Phoenix, the Noah Baumbach-directed Frances Ha with Greta Gerwig, and the Matthew Brown-directed The Man Who Knew Infinity, which stars Dev Patel and Jeremy Irons, among several others. The channel also launches with such IFC Films releases as Y Tu Mama Tambien, The Thin Blue Line, The Trip, 45 Years, Two Days, One Night, documentaries How To Survive A Plague and Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work, and genre films including The Babadook and Room 237.

The Apple TV app works on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, all 2019 Samsung smart TVs and select 2018 models. Apple TV channels play dirctly on the app, on-demand and ad-free and a Family Sharing option allows customers to share with up to five family members.