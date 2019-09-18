ICM Signs Sequin AR, Launches Augmented Reality TV and Film Division

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has signed Sequin AR and will represent the company in digital, as well as alternative television in new formats. They have also signed on to enhance existing film and television properties.

“We are making it easier for talent and producers to use cutting edge technology, usually reserved for tent-pole films to create new formats and develop new revenue streams using digital humans, Unreal Engine, AI, volumetric capture, and augmented reality,” said DeFranco. “I am thrilled to be working with ICM to make shows that were previously impossible.”

Founded by Lawrence Jones and Robert DeFranco, Sequin AR is a creative augmented reality content company. Jones and DeFranco previously worked at The Future Group where their projects included the flooding visualizations for The Weather Channel and an AR-enhanced performance by K/DA at last year’s League of Legends World Championship Finals. They also received an Emmy for the augmented reality work they did for this year’s Super Bowl. They also worked with Epic Games Unreal Engine, the company behind the successful Fortnite video game. Providing viral AR content and netting over a billion views, Sequin AR recently worked with Madonna for her Billboard Music Awards performance.