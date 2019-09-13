‘Hustlers’ Sets Spanish-Language Release Via TheaterEars App

EXCLUSIVE: The buzzworthy stripper heist pic of sisterhood Hustlers will expand its reach to Spanish-speaking audiences thanks to the app TheaterEars.

Theatergoers will be able to watch Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in the Lorene Scafaria-directed pic in Spanish by just using their smartphone and headphones. TheaterEars revealed that they will be releasing the film nationwide in Spanish on the app.

“There are tens of millions of Latinos in the United States that aren’t going to the movies because of the language barrier,” said Dan Mangru, CEO of TheaterEars. “The team at STX has been terrific to work with and we are proud to be able to present this film to a wider audience.”

Hustlers recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and opens today in theaters. The movie is based on a New York Magazine article about a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film, which also stars Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reihart, Cardi B, Trace Lysette and Lizzo has been garnering stellar reviews — particularly for Lopez’s performance.

The TheaterEars release of Hustlers comes after the recent news that Hamilton Godfather Lin-Manuel Miranda has signed on as the company’s Global Ambassador. In addition to Hustlers, TheaterEars has previously released blockbuster pics such as Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, IT Chapter 2, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, Fast & Furious Presente: Hobbs & Shaw and another one of Lopez’s movies: Second Act.

About TheaterEars

TheaterEars is a free app to use and download (TheaterEars.com/Download) on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) that empowers moviegoers to experience a movie in Spanish at the cinema in real time. To date, TheaterEars has close to half a million users, been ranked in the top 50 Entertainment Apps on the App Store, granted 3 patents, and has released over 70 major studio films on the app including blockbuster hits like Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, Disney’s Aladdin, Warner Bros.’ IT Chapter 2, Paramount’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, Universal Studios’ Fast & Furious Presente: Hobbs & Shaw, and STX’s Second Act. For more information about TheaterEars, visit TheaterEars.com and follow TheaterEars on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.