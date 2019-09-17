‘Hustlers’ Scores Germany & Austria Deal With KKR-Backed Distributor

U.S. box office hit Hustlers is heading to Germany and Austria after STXfilms struck a deal with the still-unnamed KKR-backed indie run by Fred Kogel.

The German distributor is a merger between Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV and Wiedemann & Berg Film. Pic will be released in Germany via Universum Film on December 5, 2019.

Hustlers premiered to enthusiastic reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and opened in the U.S. on September 13 in the number two spot as the best-performing new release, taking in $33.2M on its first weekend.

The film stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart with Mercedes Ruehl and singer Cardi B. Lorene Scafaria wrote the screenplay and directed the movie about a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film is inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled The Hustlers at Scores, written by Jessica Pressler.

Lopez produces, along with Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, Jessica Elbaum, Benny Medina, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

“Hustlers is the perfect film on which to forge our partnership with Fred and his new company,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms. “The film perfectly represents the kind of commercial, original and dynamic properties we champion at STX. With the wealth of distribution and marketing experience gathered across Fred’s new company, we have every confidence that our German partners will replicate the film’s success in their territories.”

Kogel added, “We’re looking for films that have the potential to inspire audiences. From our point of view, Hustlers has all the prerequisites: The film is a gripping and unique mixture of humour, glamour and women’s power featuring outstanding actresses and a spectacular look.”

Recent acquisitions for the emerging German distribution force include Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall.