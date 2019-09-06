Hurricane Dorian Makes Landfall In Cape Hatteras, NC With Torrential Rain, Heavy Wind, Storm-Surge Flooding

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the U.S. for the first time early Friday on the outer banks of North Carolina, with torrential rain, storm surge flooding and high winds.

Dorian is now classified as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph as it continues to move northeastward. The National Hurricane Center is warning of rising water levels as the winds shift on the backside of the storm. A flash flood emergency was issued by the National Weather Service for Hyde and Dare counties in North Carolina.

“Water levels are rapidly rising on the sound side of the North Carolina Outer Banks as the winds shift on the backside of #Dorian. A @USGS tide gauge on Hatteras Island has measured inundation heights of over 5 ft. This is a life-threatening situation!”, NHC tweeted Friday.

Dorian officially made landfall at over Cape Hatteras as 8:35 am ET.

The storm is heading toward the northeast and is expected to begin battering extreme eastern Massachusetts tonight and Saturday morning, including Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and parts of Cape Cod, with several hours of wind-swept rain and high seas.

Friday marks Dorian’s 13th day as a named storm and ninth as a hurricane.