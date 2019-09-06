Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

XYZ Films’ Management Unit Inks First Group Of Filmmaker Clients

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Will Smith & Akiva Goldsman Reteam For Sci-Fi Pic 'Brilliance' At Paramount

Read the full story

Hurricane Dorian Makes Landfall In Cape Hatteras, NC With Torrential Rain, Heavy Wind, Storm-Surge Flooding

Hurricane Dorian North Carolina
Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the U.S. for the first time early Friday on the outer banks of North Carolina, with torrential rain, storm surge flooding and high winds.

Dorian is now classified as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph as it continues to move northeastward. The National Hurricane Center is warning of rising water levels as the winds shift on the backside of the storm. A flash flood emergency was issued by the National Weather Service for Hyde and Dare counties in North Carolina.

“Water levels are rapidly rising on the sound side of the North Carolina Outer Banks as the winds shift on the backside of #Dorian. A @USGS tide gauge on Hatteras Island has measured inundation heights of over 5 ft. This is a life-threatening situation!”, NHC tweeted Friday.

Dorian officially made landfall at over Cape Hatteras as 8:35 am ET.

The storm is heading toward the northeast and is expected to begin battering extreme eastern Massachusetts tonight and Saturday morning, including Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and parts of Cape Cod, with several hours of wind-swept rain and high seas.

Friday marks Dorian’s 13th day as a named storm and ninth as a hurricane.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad