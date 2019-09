Hurricane Dorian Wreckage In Bahamas Draws Relief Pledge From Disney

Hurricane Dorian, which wreaked massive damage in the Bahamas and is now barreling up the East Coast of the U.S. toward the Carolinas, has prompted Disney to offer relief responses.

The Walt Disney Company, led by Disney Cruise Line, said Wednesday it has committed more than $1 million in cash and in-kind support to help relief and recovery efforts for those in the Bahamas affected by the storm.

“The Walt Disney Company stands with the people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian,” CEO Bob Iger said in a press release. “We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together.”

Disney’s commitment includes a $1 million donation to nonprofit relief agencies who will be undertaking recovery and rebuilding efforts, as well as the provision of supplies—including food staples and basic construction materials—to those in impacted areas.

Additionally, Disney employees with immediate needs in impacted areas of The Bahamas will have access to a range of resources. Disney Castaway Cay, which experienced only tropical-force-strength winds, employs more than 60 Bahamians from Abaco and Grand Bahama, as well as several employees from other Bahamian islands.

“The Bahamas is such a special place to us and our guests, and we have watched the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian with concern and heartache,” Disney Cruise Line president Jeff Vahle said. “We stand with the Bahamian people, and especially those in Abaco and Grand Bahama, as they recover from the worst storm to ever make landfall in The Bahamas. As the needs in these communities are assessed, we are prepared to aid the relief and recovery efforts through funding, the provision of supplies and by providing support to our Bahamian Crew Members.”