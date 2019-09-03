Hurricane Dorian Forces Universal Orlando To Close Soon As Storm Closes In

Disney World already has closed up shop for the day due to Hurricane Dorian, and Universal Orlando is about to follow suit.

“We will be closing Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure as of 6 PM today,” a spokesperson for the Comcast-owned theme park said Tuesday. “Our CityWalk venues will continue to operate tonight for our guests, but will close earlier than normal. We continue to closely monitor the weather and will share operational updates as needed.”

That’s 6 PM ET, which means in just under 10 minutes L.A. time. While the bar-filled CityWalk is open until 2 AM always, Universal Orlando itself usually closes at 9 PM ET.

The sprawling nearby Disney park and resort shut down most of its operations at around noon PT, as it had proclaimed Monday. Disney World is expected to be open for normal 8 AM-10 PM hours tomorrow.

Having smashed through the Bahamas over the long weekend, Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 2 in the past few hours as it heads toward the U.S. mainland. Along with Florida, evacuation and closures now are being put in force in North Carolina and South Carolina in anticipation of the hurricane hitting those states too.

Dorian is currently looming concurrent to the U.S. coastline and about 100 miles out in the Atlantic — which is close in hurricane terms.

