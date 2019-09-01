Hurricane Dorian, Now A Category 5, Bears Down On Bahamas, Appears Likely To Hug Florida Coast

Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 5 storm, the most powerful classification, as it heads toward the Bahamas, with Florida expected to be hit by early Monday.

The storm now has 160 mph winds, with gusts as high as 200 mph. Storm surges could top 20 feet in some areas.

Forecasts indicate Dorian will travel near the coast of Florida through Monday and then swing north, but will stay largely at sea. The coasts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas could still suffer significant damage from the winds and storm surge waters. The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch today for the Florida coast from Deerfield Beach to the Brevard-Volusia county line north of Titusville. A tropical storm warning extends north from there. “Heavy rains, capable of producing life-threatening flash floods, are possible,” the center said.