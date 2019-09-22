How To Watch The Primetime Emmy Awards Online And On TV

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards are set for Sunday, with the ceremony to air live from downtown Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Fox beginning at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The network will also offer the broadcast via authentication at Fox.com and on the Fox Now app.

The night will cap off the celebration of the year’s best in TV, after last weekend’s two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Fox hasn’t given many hints about the show, which is going hostless for only the fourth time in Emmy history and for the first time since 2003. But it did say this week that Thomas Lennon will handle voice-over duties with a “refreshing, lighthearted take on the traditional factoids that audiences typically learn as winners make their way to the podium mixed with jokes, commentary and unexpected anecdotes.”

Also in the works: the music for the annual “In Memoriam” montage will be performed by Halsey, Adam Devine will perform to introduce the Variety categories, and for the first time in recent memory there won’t be a live orchestra.

There will be plenty of time to warm up for Sunday’s show with a range of pre-program offerings on TV and online, along with the Television Academy’s “Backstage LIVE!” companion program, which will stream behind-the-scenes coverage of winners on Emmys.com, Fox.com and the Academy’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/TelevisionAcad) during the ceremony.

Official coverage will be available before, during and after the ceremony on the Fox Facebook pages. The TV Academy will also feature content on Instagram and Twitter (handle for both: @TelevisionAcad) via the hashtag #Emmys.

Kelly Osbourne will co-host Fox’s red-carpet show Sunday at the Emmys Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fox, hosting its first Emmys since becoming an independent network after former parent 21st Century Fox’s merger with Disney, is also hosting the official live red carpet programming. That begins with Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Preshow, which begins at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT and will be co-hosted by the network’s The Masked Singer co-host Jenny McCarthy, Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe and Kelly Osbourne. At 7 PM ET/4 PM PT is Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Arrivals leading up to the show.

Fox said plans a reveal about Season 2 of its hits music competition series The Masked Singer during the preshow (if that will be visible behind those Big Ass Fans on the red carpet — which is actually deep purple this year — in front of the Microsoft Theater).

Speaking of the red carpet, E! is doing its annual thing as well, with Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards beginning at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT followed by Live From the Red Carpet at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy.

On the digital side, official pre-show coverage will be available from the likes of People and Entertainment Weekly magazines via the two-hour “People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Emmys 2019,” which will stream beginning at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT on People.com and EW.com and their Facebook and Twitter platforms and YouTube channels.

IMDb is producing the official digital post-show, “IMDb LIVE After the Emmys Presented by CBS All Access” beginning at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT and simulcast on IMDb, Amazon.com, Amazon Live, Twitch and Twitter.