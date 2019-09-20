‘How To Get Away With Murder’: Kelen Coleman & William R. Moses To Recur In 6th & Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: Me, Myself and I and The McCarthys alumna Kelen Coleman and William R. Moses (Canal Street) are set to recur on the upcoming sixth and final season of ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder.

Coleman will play Asher’s (Matt McGorry) sister, who has a complicated relationship with her brother, Asher. Her unexpected appearance has Asher and the crew suspicious of her motives.

Moses is reprising the role of Agent Lanford, an FBI agent investigating Annalise and the Keating 4.

Created by Peter Nowalk, How to Get Away with Murder‘s final season follows Professor Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) class through their final semester in law school – while the deception, fear and guilt binding Professor Keating to her students prove deadlier than ever. The season six premiere picks up as Annalise struggles with the personal toll that Laurel (Karla Souza) and Christopher’s disappearance has taken on everyone. Meanwhile, the remaining Keating 4, Oliver (Conrad Ricamora), Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) disagree on the possible reasons behind Laurel’s disappearance.

Coleman was a series regular on CBS comedies Me, Myself and I and The McCarthys. She recently starred in the lead role of the Lifetime feature, Very Valentine, and recurred on both seasons of HBO’s Big Little Lies. She’s repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, Gersh and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Falcon Crest alum Moses has appeared recently on The Good Doctor, American Horror Story, Chicago Med and Doubt. He was also featured in the thriller Canal Street alongside Clayne Crawford and Will Yun Lee. He’s repped by Gloria Hinojosa, AEFH and Lighthouse Entertainment.

How To Get Away With Murder premieres its sixth season on Thursday, September 26 at 10/9c.