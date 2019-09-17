‘Old Town Road’ Music Video Director To Helm ‘House Party’ Remake At New Line

EXCLUSIVE: After winning an MTV Video Music Award for bringing his vision and humor to the video for Lil Nas X’s remix of “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus, director Calmatic is looking to celebrate with a party…a House Party to be specific. The music video director will make his feature directorial debut with the forthcoming reimagining of the comedy classic House Party at New Line Cinema.

A scene from 1990’s ‘House Party’ Shutterstock

The remake from SpringHill Entertainment will be cut from the same cloth as the original 1990 comedy directed by Reginald Hudlin and starring Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin of the rap duo Kid ‘N Play (it was also a dance shown in the pic). The movie, which told the story of a house party to end all house parties, was drenched in ’90s hip hop flair and featured Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell-Martin before they went on to star in the hit Fox TV series Martin.

The movie became a huge success and spawned two sequels: House Party 2 in 1991 and a third installment in 1994. The movie continued to party on with a direct-to-video sequels House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute in 2001, which did not include any of the original cast. The fifth installment House Party: Tonight’s the Night was released in 2012 and saw the return of Kid ‘N Play to the franchise.

Martin Lawrence and Christopher Martin Shutterstock

Calmatic will direct the script written by Emmy-nominated Atlanta duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori. LeBron James and Maverick Carter of SpringHill will produce.

In addition to directing the wildly cinematic video to Lil Nas X’s viral record-breaking country-rap hybrid hit, Calmatic also helmed Anderson Paak’s “Bubblin'” and has worked with some of the most notable names in music including Kendrick Lamar, Khalid and Lizzo.

Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson are overseeing the House Party remake for SpringHill. Calmatic is repped by WME, LBI Entertainment and Ryan Goodell at Morris Yorn.