‘Hostile Planet’ Producer Plimsoll Productions Hires Saul Goldberg To Run LA Office

EXCLUSIVE: Plimsoll Productions, the production company behind series including Nat Geo’s Hostile Planet and Yellowstone Live, is ramping up its U.S. activities with the hire of former Covert Media exec Saul Goldberg to run its LA office.

This comes after the natural history producer, which is making raft of series for streaming services, including commissions from Apple’s forthcoming platform, received multi-million-dollar investment from private equity firm LDC.

Goldberg joins the company, founded by former Zodiak USA chief Grant Mansfield, as Vice President of Development and Production. He will oversee Plimsoll’s U.S. slate across factual entertainment and documentaries, building on its footprint, which now amounts to more than 75% of its business. He will work closely with Plimsoll Head of Factual Entertainment Karen Plumb, Head of Documentaries Richard Klein, and President of International Production and Development Andrew Jackson.

Most recently, Goldberg served as Head of Unscripted TV at film finance company Covert Media, where he sold two original documentary series to Viceland. Prior to that, he developed and sold the prank show Fameless with David Spade to truTV, which he oversaw for eOne. He began his career as an agent trainee at WME and later as Director of Development alongside Ben Silverman at Electus, where he developed series including Candid Camera (TV Land) and Wake Up Call (TNT).

Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Plimsoll was founded in 2013 and has more than 400 employees across the UK and LA. It is behind more than 50 series, 14 live shows and seven films including Channel 4’s Rescue Dog to Super Dog and ITV’s Life at the Extreme.

“Saul’s appointment is a clear sign of the increasing importance of our US office,” said CEO Mansfield. “His experience and connections in the US market will help drive further growth.”

“Plimsoll is a premium content powerhouse,” added Goldberg. “I could not be more excited to lead the company into the US market as we strive to replicate the extraordinary ascension it has seen in the UK.”