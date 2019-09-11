‘Home And Family’ Host Cameron Mathison Reveals He Has Cancer; Feeling “Optimistic” After Diagnosis

Hallmark Channel’s Cameron Mathison has revealed he will undergo surgery this week for kidney cancer.

The host of Home and Family shared his diagnosis on his Instagram page as well on the show. You can read his entire post below the story.

“About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I’ve been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney,” Mathison wrote. ‘It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma… or kidney cancer.’

Mathison said that the cancer “hasn’t spread to any other organs” and feels “extremely lucky” that the cancer was found early. He added that his surgery is scheduled for Thursday at 1 PM PT, and that he “was hoping to receive positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with.”

“I announced this on @homeandfamilytv yesterday, and wanted to make sure I posted about it here as well,” Mathison said. “Feeling very grateful and optimistic!!”

All My Children alum Mathison also is host of Entertainment Tonight. He has been a co-host on Home and Family since 2013.