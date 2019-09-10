Hollywood Radio And Television Society Unveils New Board Of Directors

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society has a new board of directors.

HRTS today announced its newly-elected board is made up of leaders from across the industry, who will serve three-year terms starting this month.

The board includes Kate Adler, EVP, Comedy Development, CBS Television Studios; Charlie Andrews, EVP, Drama Programming, Development & Event Series, Fox; Nick Grad, President of Original Programming, FX Entertainment; entertainment executive David Madden, who most recently served as President of Programming, AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios; Andrew Miller, Agent, Television Department, CAA; Francesca Orsi, EVP and Head of Drama Programming, HBO; Craig Piligian, President/CEO, Pilgrim Media Group; Beatrice Springborn, VP, Content Development, Hulu; Odetta Watkins, EVP, Current Programming, Warner Bros. Television.

HRTS also announced the inaugural HRTS Advisory Council formed by the board of directors.

“HRTS exists to be a valuable resource to individual members at every level of their career and to help chart the future shape of our industry. We couldn’t do it without the commitment of our incredible board members who bring insight and expertise along with a willingness to shepherd the growth of the organization,” said Marc Korman. “I’m thrilled to welcome our new and returning Board Directors and newly-appointed Advisory Council members.”