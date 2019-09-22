Hollywood Park Redevelopment Sets First Tenants For Retail Complex Near SoFi Stadium

The 298-acre Hollywood Park development has announced its first tenants for its planned retail, restaurant, office, housing and hotel complex. The site will be adjacent to the Inglewood SoFi Stadium where the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will play starting next year

A new 12-screen Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas is one of the arrivals. It will feature waiter services and offer a food menu and full bar. Ticket prices will range from $8 to $15, Hollywood Park owners said.

The other tenants announced include a beer garden and eatery, plus a gym. They will be a part of a 500,000 square-foot area with shopping and entertainment options.

Last week, Hollywood Park announced SoFi had won the naming rights for the football stadium. The personal finance company formally known as Social Finance has a 20-year agreement for the naming rights.

The beer garden and eatery will be run by Lynne Weaver, founder of the Three Weavers Brewing Company. The 20,000-square-foot space will include on-site brewing and outdoor seating, and will have live entertainment.

The gym will be the second location of Olympix Fitness. The gym will be highlighted by a rooftop swimming pool.

The projected $5 billion SoFi Stadium will open in the summer of 2020 with two Taylor Swift shows. SoFi Stadium and the Hollywood Park complex are located on the site of the old Hollywood Park racetrack, which was demolished in 2015.