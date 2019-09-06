Darren Criss To Star In & Executive Produce Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’ Series For Netflix

Darren Criss is going to Hollywood. The Glee alum revealed today on Instagram that he will star in and executive produce Hollywood, Ryan Murphy’s new drama that received a straight-to-series order at Netflix.

Few details are known about the series, which Murphy calls “a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.” He co-created the series with frequent collaborator Ian Brennan. Principal photography got underway this summer.

“Honored to say that I’m heading back to the House of Murphy where I’ll be starring in but also executive producing HOLLYWOOD with Time’s King of Television,” he wrote. Read his entire post below.

Criss also is starring in, executive producing and writing songs for Royalties, a musical comedy series for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s shortform video platform Quibi. Criss won Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice awards for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Murphy’s award-winning The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on Fox’s Glee, Criss also received an Emmy nomination in 2015 for best original music and lyrics for the song “This Time.”

Hollywood is Murphy’s third show for Netflix, following The Politician and Ratched, both of which landed at the Internet TV network as part of his deal with 20th Century Fox Television.