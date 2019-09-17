‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Sequel Series In the Works From Al Ruddy, Village Roadshow & Rough House Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Another classic TV sitcom is mounting a comeback. The iconic 1960s comedy Hogan’s Heroes is being rebooted by the original series co-creator Al Ruddy, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group and Rough Pictures.

The reimagined version will be a single-camera action adventure comedy series set in present day focusing on the descendants of the original heroes, now scattered around the world, who team up for a global treasure hunt.

Ruddy will executive produce with Rough House Pictures principals Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Jody Hill and the company’s president of production Brandon James. Alix Jaffe and Adam Dunlap will oversee for VREG

Co-created by Ruddy and the late Bernard Fein, the original Hogan’s Heroes spanned 168 episodes that ran on CBS from 1965-1971. It centered around a group of Allied POWs imprisoned in a German prison camp, led by U.S. Colonel Robert Hogan, who secretly used the camp to launch Allied espionage missions. The series starred Bob Crane as Hogan, Werner Klemperer as Colonel Wilhelm Klink, Richard Dawson as Corporal Peter Newkirk and John Banner as Sergeant Hans Schultz.

Hogan’s Heroes is part of the Rysher Library, which VREG’s parent company Vine purchased in 2015.

Ruddy also produced features including The Godfather and Million Dollar Baby. Rough House Pictures’ credits include the HBO series Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones which was recently picked up for a second season.