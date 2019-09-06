‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Decks $700M+ At Global Box Office, Rocks Records For ‘F&F’ Franchise

Universal’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw has shot past the $700M mark worldwide, rocking a $700.53M gross through Thursday. The split on the Dwayne Johnson-Jason Statham action spinoff currently sits at $160.53M domestic and $540M at the international box office. A $725M-$750M finish is expected globally. The H&S muscle has pushed the Fast & Furious franchise to over $4.1B internationally and more than $5.8B globally.

H&S, directed by David Leitch, is headed into its sixth weekend of global release. It is the highest-grossing non-Disney/non-superhero movie of 2019.

Being a spinoff, H&S never was expected to reach the heights of the most recent Fast & Furious movies, but its success and staying power are a testament to the draw of the franchise, great release dates against family fare and stars who notably are a draw in key markets.

Related Story 'It Chapter Two' Pops With $16.5M Overseas Through Thursday, Sets Record Horror Bows In Russia, Italy

One of those is China, where the movie is now at $175M, though only 25% of that flows back. Nevertheless, it is the biggest August release for Hollywood of all time (after scoring the biggest August opening weekend ever). The film might top out at just under $200M locally, which has helped push the F&F franchise past $1B in the market. It is also the only major studio release on the calendar for the rest of its run. (Paramount’s Crawl has a September 12 date, but the month overall in the market is curious as China heads into the October 1 anniversary of the founding of the Republic; much is TBD.)

H&S records elsewhere include the biggest F&F franchise opening in Korea, as we previously reported. Since then, H&S has become the top F&F film ever there. This is particularly notable since Korea has never before figured in the Top 5 of F&F hubs; it’s now the No. 3 play on this film.

Overall, H&S held the No. 1 slot worldwide across four non-consecutive weekends — which, as we noted last Sunday, makes it the only movie this year to do so.

Also as noted previously, H&S had the biggest global opening of 2019 for a non-Disney/non-superhero film; the third-biggest global opening in the F&F series, at current exchange rates; and the top start outside of the main F&F franchise for Johnson and Statham.

Further, H&S boasts the biggest cume in the franchise in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The Top 5 markets through Thursday are: China ($175M), Japan ($27.7M), Korea ($25.6M), UK ($23M) and Russia ($18.9M).