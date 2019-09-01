‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Hustles Past $500M Overseas, Nears $700M Global; ‘Hollywood’ Closing In On $300M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Universal’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw continued to flex its muscles at the top of the international box office this weekend, smack-talking its way to another $39.1M in 69 markets. The overseas cume topped $500M in the session, hitting $525.3M as it approaches $700M global. The current worldwide cume is $684.2M through Sunday.

The holdover markets are tracking above Fast 6 (+33%) and below Fast 7 (-38%) and F8 (-41%), as expected. China was responsible for the bulk of Hobbs & Shaw’s overseas weekend, holding No. 1 in the market and now with a running cume of $166M, on track for a $200M finish. Overall, the Dwayne Johnson/Jason Statham-starrer should top out in the $725M-$750M global range.

Globally, H&S is estimated at No. 1 for a 4th weekend (though not consecutively), that would make it the only movie this year to have the honor. It is also the highest-grossing non-Disney and non-superhero movie of 2019 worldwide.

Sony’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, meanwhile, added $21.6M in the frame, off a healthy Japan start that’s three times bigger than Django Unchained and 70% more than Inglourious Basterds. Europe is quite keen on the Quentin Tarantino pic with a drop of just 29%. The overseas cume is now $152.7M with $284M worldwide.

The Lion King now has a global gross of $1.562B and offshore is at $1.041B. The latter puts it at No. 7 on the all-time overseas charts, having passed both The Fate Of The Furious and Jurassic World.

In China, Ne Zha was again No. 2 behind H&S and has now cumed an estimated $658M. Warner Bros’ Clint Eastwood drama The Mule rolled into the market under the arthouse film quota and grossed $975K on 1,870 screens. That lifts the offshore cume to $69.8M.

