Hit Argentine Rom-Com ‘A Boyfriend For My Wife’ To Get U.S. Redo With ‘The Office’ EP Ben Silverman, ‘Hands Of Stone’ Producer & Lucas Akoskin – Toronto

EXCLUSIVE: Lucas Akoskin’s (On The Milky Road) Aliwen Entertainment and Jay Weisleder (Hands Of Stone) and Ben Silverman (The Office) of Fuego Films have optioned U.S. remake rights to hit Argentine rom-com A Boyfriend For My Wife (Un Novio Para Mi Mujer).

Juan Taratuto’s Spanish-language original, about a husband who hires a professional Cassanova to seduce his unhappy wife, was the highest-grossing Argentine film of 2008. The film has had remakes in South Korea, Mexico and Italy and was previously on the development slate at Warner Bros.

The U.S remake deal was struck with Argentine sales outfit FimSharks, whose label The Remake Company has also struck a redo pact for Spain with Arcadia Motion Pictures (Aloft).

Akoskin is executive producer on upcoming drama Bonded with Jason Patric. Fuego’s development slate also includes baseball movie Clemente.

Separately, FilmSharks has also signed remake sales rights from Enrique Cerezo’s Video Mercury to a trio of movies including Alejandro Amenabar’s 2001 horror smash The Others with Nicole Kidman, the same director’s first horror Thesis, and comedy Family by Fernando León de Aranoa.

The Others, in which a woman lives in her darkened old family house with her two photosensitive children, made more than $200M worldwide. This is likely to be a hot remake proposition.

