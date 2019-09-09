‘His Dark Materials’ Producer Bad Wolf Developing Drugs, Sex & Nightclubs Drama ‘Soho 1918’ With Polly Stenham & Alex Warren

EXCLUSIVE: His Dark Materials producer Bad Wolf is developing a gritty drugs, sex and nightclubs drama set in London’s Soho in the aftermath of World War One.

Soho 1918 comes from rising playwright, screenwriter and director Polly Stenham and Alex Warren, director of Ruth Wilson-fronted short Eleanor.

Bad Wolf, which makes A Discovery of Witches for Sky and is prepping Lena Dunham’s Industry for HBO, is in the midst of pitching the drama to global streamers and international broadcasters.

It follows the birth of the nightclub scene in Soho and tells the true story of a conservative, god-fearing 42-year old single mother, Kate Meyrick (above), who builds a nightclub empire and criminal family enterprise, becoming the most dangerous woman in London as well as a competitor to Brilliant Chang, the baron of Soho’s gritty underworld. Fueled by drugs and alcohol, Meyrick’s criminal empire allows a new kind of hedonism to flourish after the war, as a generation desperately tries to dance away the trauma and the bloodshed. Under the cover of darkness, her clubs carve a slice through every strata of society, ripping through the rigid patriarchal structure and allowing women to dance, have sex, and do drugs with whomever they please, regardless of background or race.

Stenham has written plays including That Face at the Royal Court Theatre, which won her the Evening Standard Award for Most Promising Playwright, Tusk Tusk, No Quarter and Hotel. She is developing her play Tusk Tusk into a feature for Film4 and Origin and co-wrote Neon Demon directed by Nicolas Winding Refn.

Warren directed three screen cinematic installation Eleanor starring Ruth Wilson and is currently developing TV series Wolfe with Storyteller Productions and feature film Eurydice with Tony-Award winning producer James Bierman.

Bad Wolf co-founders Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner told Deadline, “As soon as we heard Polly and Alex’s pitch for this series, we knew Bad Wolf had to be involved. It is going to be unlike anything we’ve seen before, tackling period in a bold and totally new way. A piece like this, matched with Polly and Alex’s talent, is undeniable. We can’t wait to bring it to the screen.”

Stenham and Warren added, “We are delighted to be bringing this story alive with Bad Wolf. Their enthusiasm for the project has blown us away from day one, and the scale of their ambition is truly inspiring. This tale is exciting, urgent, and deeply relevant to our world today, and we are thrilled to have Bad Wolf as our collaborators.”