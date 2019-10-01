Hillary Clinton Talks Mike Pompeo & Rudy Giuliani On Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’

Hillary Clinton (and her daughter) are on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight, which is solid timing with all the bombshell reporting today regarding that infamous phone chat involving the presidents of the United States and Ukraine. And a few other folks, apparently.

The former Secretary of State discusses the news that current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on that call between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, Eastern Europe’s version of TV star-turned-president.

“How many times, when you were Secretary of State, did you have to say to Barack Obama, ‘You can’t extort foreign countries to get dirt on your political enemies?” Colbert asks Clinton. “Did you lose count how many times you did that?” After a boisterous laugh, the she replies, “Yeah that never happened.”

Clinton later goes into what the SoS’ job is regarding such calls. After explaining that, Clinton turned her attention to Mike Pompeo. “If the Secretary of State was on the call, as is now being reported, he should have been one of the very first people to just say, ‘Wait a minute, we gotta clean this up; we can’t let that stand.’ But we don’t know what he did.”

Next topic: the erstwhile America’s Mayor.

The 2016 runner-up-in-chief admits that presidents and other officials might use an envoy or special adviser to deliver a message, but “it is supposed to be carefully thought through. And from what we’ve seen on television, ‘carefully thinking through’ is not one of Rudy [Giuliani’s] strong points.”

Oh yeah, Chelsea Clinton was on as well, and mother and daughter plug their book.

Watch the clip here: