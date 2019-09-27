Click to Skip Ad
Hillary Clinton Claims “Funny Things” That Happened To Her During The 2016 Election “Will Not Happen Again”

John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

Hillary Clinton may have cracked open the door for yet another run for president. In an interview airing Sunday on CBS Sunday Morning, she said that things happened during her ill-fated 2016 campaign that won’t happen again.

“Look, there were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again,” she told interviewer Jane Pauley. “And I’m hoping that both the public and press understand the way Trump plays the game.”

Clinton went on to claim Donald Trump was an “illegitimate president.”

“I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used – from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories – he knows that there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did.”

She also predicted Trump won’t be elected to a second term.

Clinton’s interview, alongside daughter Chelsea, was held to promote their new Simon & Schuster title, The Book of Gutsy Women, out next week. The book features portraits of women like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Mary Ritter Beard, Harriet Tubman and others.

As one might expect, Clinton supports the movement to impeach Trump.

