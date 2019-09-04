The Obamas’ Higher Ground Hires HBO’s Ada Chiaghana As VP Development & Production

Higher Ground, the production company founded by President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, has hired Ada Chiaghana as VP Development and Production. Chiaghana moves over from HBO, where she has been a creative executive in the original programming department, working on half-hour series including Los Espookys and Silicon Valley.

Chiaghana, who had previous stints in comedy development at ABC Studios and at Bosch and The Killing producer Fabrik Entertainment, will now report to Higher Ground co-heads Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan.

“Ada’s experience discovering and nurturing storytellers makes her a perfect fit for Higher Ground,” Davis and Swaminathan said in a release announcing the hire. “We are dedicated to seeking out new voices and telling powerful stories that entertain and inspire. Ada’s intelligence, creativity and proven track record will make her an integral part of our team.”

The move comes as Higher Ground ramps up after inking its multiyear deal with Netflix. Its debut project, the Sundance-winning documentary feature American Factory, premiered on the streaming service last month.