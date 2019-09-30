‘Hexagon’: First Look At Superstar DJ Don Diablo’s Sci-Fi Comic

EXCLUSIVE: The long list of celebrities who have ventured into writing comic books includes quite a few music stars (among them Neil Young, Tom Morello, Dave Stewart, and Gerard Way) and it’s expanding at New York Comic Con this week as famed Dutch DJ and record producer Don Diablo introduces Hexagon, a new sci-fi series from Impact Theory.

Hexagon is an interstellar adventure that’s aimed at a YA readership but also has a nostalgic aura with a premise that recalls The Last Starfighter and an epic sweep that evokes Star Wars. Diablo collaborated on the project with comics veteran Michael Moreci (Wasted Space, Black Star Renegades) and the first issue will debut Friday during Day 2 of the New York Comic Con at Javits Center.

Below, Deadline has an exclusive first look at the three variant covers for the new project’s debut issue.

Hexagon is planned as a five-issue series in 2020 in both a printed format and an online version. The project is the second launch by Impact Theory, the Beverly Hills company founded by Tom and Lisa Bilyeu, who previously co-founded Quest Nutrition.

“Hexagon represents our first step into youth-focused content,” said Tom Bilyeu, CEO of Impact Theory. “Don Diablo and Michael Moreci together are a magical combo that have created a story that will suck readers of all ages into a thrilling, interplanetary adventure that they won’t be able to put down.”

The official synopsis: “Hexagon revolves around a lonely boy, Don, who is obsessed with winning the hottest video game, Crucible. The trouble is, his father forbids him to play. Don loves his father, but when he leaves on yet another business trip, Don sneaks out with his friends to an all-night game-a-thon with the intention of impressing a girl. Don overshoots the mark, and to everyone’s surprise, on his first quarter ever, he’s able to beat the game everyone called ‘impossible to beat.’ In an instant, his world is turned upside down when his victory triggers an alien invasion and sucks him into an intergalactic battle that has been raging for years.”

Diablo said the nexus of music and comics is a compelling place for him. “I loved the creative process we shared building this vision of our fantasy sci-fi world,” Diablo said. “Tom put together a legendary team for my crossover into comic books. This is the beginning of many inspiring stories to come.”

Diabo is renowned as a pioneer of the Future House sound and his remix prowess has been sought out by the likes of Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Chainsmokers & Coldplay, and Justin Bieber. He has also collaborated directly with acts such as Gucci Mane, Diplo, Emeli Sandé, Calum Scott, Ansel Elgort, Kelis, and Tiësto.

Diablo’s You Tube channel has a million-plus subscribers and his videos have more than 1 billion hit collectively. As a live performer he is an elite brand in the international DJ ranks (last year he ascended to No. 7 on DJ Mag’s Top 100, the electronic music scene’s all-important ranking).

Diablo is also performing Friday night at Great Hall-Avant Gardner in Brooklyn as part of his Forever tour.