‘Her’ Producer Vincent Landay Joins Eddy Moretti’s Unbranded Pictures

Nina Prommer/EPA/Shutterstock

Oscar-nominated Her producer Vincent Landay has come aboard Unbranded Pictures, the production company launched earlier this year by former Vice chief creative officer Eddy Moretti.  The two, who previously worked together to create VICE Studio, will band together to develop, produce and finance original features and episodic television for global audiences.

Unbranded is off to a good start with its first feature, Sundance breakout political thriller The Reportwritten and directed by Scott Z. Burns. The pic, which also screened at the Telluride Film Festival and is heading to TIFF this week, stars Adam Driver, Annette Bening, and Jon Hamm.  It follows an idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Driver) who is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Bening) to lead an investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program created in the aftermath of 9/11.

The Report was developed, produced and financed by Unbranded and VICE Studios and will be released theatrically by Amazon Studios in November.

Landay’s other producing credits include Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, and Where The Wild Things Are.

 

 

