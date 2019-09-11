Heartland Film Festival Sets Michael Apted, Cloris Leachman For Lifetime Honors

EXCLUSIVE: The Heartland Film Festival will honor Michael Apted and Cloris Leachman with the Indiana-set festival’s Pioneering Spirit: Lifetime Achievement Award during this year’s 28th edition, which runs October 10-20. This year’s fest will also include a career tribute for Indianapolis native Brendan Fraser, who will be the guest for events that include screenings of The Mummy on its 20th anniversary as well as The Quiet American and Gods and Monsters.

Apted’s credits range from narrative (Coal Miner’s Daughter, Gorillas in the Mist) to documentary films, the most recent of the latter being 63 Up, the ninth chapter of his ongoing saga following the lives of 14 people that began with Seven Up. He will be feted October 12 ahead of a screening of 63 Up at the AMC Castleton Square, which will be followed by a post-screening Q&A.

Leachman’s will honored October 19 in conjunction with the screening of her latest film When We Last Spoke at Newfields. She will accept her award via video message.

The Mummy will screen October 11 at Newfields, with Fraser to be on hand for a post-movie Q&A moderated by Deadline’s Pete Hammond. The Quiet American and Gods and Monsters will screen the next day at AMC Castleton Square.