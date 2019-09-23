HBO’s Casey Bloys On Emmy Wins, ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fairytale Ending, ‘Veep’ & ‘Deadwood’ Disappointments

HBO’s Casey Bloys was in “no doubt” that Game of Thrones would pick up the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy win last night, but he did admit that there was some disappointment for Veep and Deadwood.

This comes as the WarnerMedia-owned premium network topped the awards last night with nine on the evening, taking it to a total of 34 this year, beating Netflix, which scored 27 and Amazon, which took home 15.

Bloys, speaking to Deadline at the HBO after-party Sunday, said he was optimistic the fantasy epic drama, which concluded with its eighth season this year, would go out on a high. “Obviously, it had so many nominations, there was a lot of love there,” he said. “I don’t want to be greedy but I would have liked to win in some of the other categories, but I’ll take the [best drama] series going out.”

The creators, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff were joined onstage by most of the cast and crew including George R.R. Martin, lauding him for taking a chance on “two producers who have never done it before.”

Bloys was tight-lipped when asked about the status of the Game of Thrones spinoffs, including the House of Targaryen prequel from Martin and Colony co-creator Ryan Condal, which Deadline broke last week. “Nothing to say,” he said.

Bloys admitted that the shutout of Veep, at the hands of Fleabag, was “disappointing.” Julia Louis-Dreyfus was pipped to the chance to make history as the first performer to win nine Emmys by Waller-Bridge, who won in the Actress in a Comedy Series category.

“Obviously, I think it’s one of the funniest shows on television but listen, Fleabag and Phoebe are amazing, so if you’re going to lose to somebody, they’re great people to lose to,” Bloys said.

Similarly, Deadwood: The Movie was shut out, losing to Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch in the TV movie category. Again, Bloys called it “disappointing.” “It’s such a special show and David is such a special creator. I don’t want to sit here and complain, we had a really good night, you can’t win them all but we’re really proud of everyone who was nominated, whether they won or not.”

Bloys, who has been at the premium network since 2004, said overall he was very happy with HBO’s overall haul.

“It’s nice to win, it’s nice to see everyone’s hard work recognized. We’ll spend tonight celebrating and tomorrow we’ll think about next year,” he added.