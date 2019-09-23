HBO Max Bolsters Nonfiction Team With Programming & Production Execs

HBO Max has added a trio of executives to bolster its nonfiction unit under Jennifer O’Connell. Lizzie Fox has been named SVP Non-fiction Programming, Brett Boydstun is its new SVP Non-fiction Production and Rebecca Quinn is set as Non-fiction Original Programming. They will be tasekd with creating a slate of non-fiction originals at WarnerMedia’s streaming service, which plans to launch in spring 2020.

Fox will lead premium non-fiction programming strategy and develop original content for WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer offering. She most recently served as VP of CNN Original Series and managed the production of more than 40 original non-fiction series including Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, This is Life with Lisa Ling and the news networks decades documentaries. Before CNN, Fox held positions at Sundance, Independent Film Channel and Viacom Productions.

From left: Boydstun, Fox and Quinn WarnerMedia

Boydstun, previously EVP and Head of Production for Karga Seven Pictures, will lead production efforts and cultivate relationships within the production community. He previous series credits include JFK: Declassified, Hunting Hitler and The Hunt for the Zodiak Killer. Prior to Karga Seven, he spent 13 years at Pilgrim Studios.

Quinn, who will lead the development of original programming for HBO Max, most recently was Head of Development at Matt Kunitz’s Pulse Creative, under a deal at Lionsgate, where they created and produced pilots, network presentations and series including Kicking and Screaming for Fox, Candy Crush for CBS, and Kevin Hart: What the Fit for YouTube. Rebecca served as Executive Producer on all three series. She previously helped develop the international format Wipeout and was a supervising producer on NBC’s Deal or No Deal and Fear Factor, and ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Fox and Quinn will report to O’Connell, while Boydstun will report to Mark Weissman, HBO Max’s SVP Production.

“This senior team is phenomenal, having a formidable wealth of experience in the non-fiction space,” said O’Connell. “As a multi-Emmy winner, Lizzie has a reputation for producing a list of critically-acclaimed and award-winning documentaries and non-fiction series. Rebecca has a proven track record of creating and producing internationally renowned formats and franchises. I’m so fortunate to have this killer team to help build up the HBO Max non-fiction slate with our producing partners, both within the WarnerMedia family, as well as the rest of the creative community.”

Said Weissman: “Brett has overseen production at top production companies and produced some of the industry’s most popular hit shows. His ability to apply his extensive experience and knowledge on day one has been a great addition to the non-fiction team.”