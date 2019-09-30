HBO Max Sets Digital Media Team Under Otter CEO Tony Goncalves

WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max said Monday that it has solidified its executive structure ahead of the spring 2020 launch of its direct-to-consumer video offering. The team will be headed by Otter Media CEO Tony Goncalves, who has been leading the development of the service since Otter came under the purview of AT&T’s WarnerMedia earlier this year.

Among the key execs is Andy Forssell who is VP & General Manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer. He had shifted to that role in May, replacing longtime Otter GM Brad Bentley. He reports to Goncalves, who in turn reports to WarnerMedia Entertainment chief Bob Greenblatt.

Goncalves, left, and Forssell WarnerMedia

“With Tony Goncalves, Andy Forssell and their experienced leadership teams, we are now well-positioned to deliver a best-in-class customer experience and go-to-market strategy that positions HBO Max for real success,” Greenblatt said Monday in a press release announcing the moves. “Combined with our stellar content teams, I’m thrilled with the level of expertise we have across this entire business.”

Related Story HBO Max Bolsters Nonfiction Team With Programming & Production Execs

Other execs come from the likes of fellow AT&T brands like Otter, Warner Bros and DirecTV and will oversee product design, customer experience and lifecycle, acquisition and retention marketing, customer data, reporting and insights, business development, go-to-market Strategy and business operations, HBO Max said.

Lyons, left, Soo and Camoosa WarnerMedia

The group reporting to Forssell includes DirecTV veveran Sarah Lyons, named SVP Product Experience; former Warner Bros, Hulu and Dollar Shave Club marketer Katie Soo, now SVP Growth Marketing; former Warner Bros research and analytics expert Keith Camoosa, now SVP Data Insights & Operations; Jess Miller, VP Project Management, a key in the launch of DirecTV Now; and Crunchyroll business intelligence veteran Reid DeRamus, appointed Senior Director of Business Operations.

Other leads working with Forssell across WarnerMedia Entertainment include Lionsgate veteran Sean Kisker, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer for Otter Media and Warner Media Direct-to-Consumer, who will report to Goncalves. Kisker will work closely with Josh Walker, chief strategy officer and EVP Financial Planning, WarnerMedia Entertainment, who reports to Jessica Holscott, EVP & CFO, WarnerMedia Entertainment. Jason Press, a Comcast X1 veteran, will serve as EVP DTC Engineering & Program Management for WarnerMedia, reporting to WarnerMedia chief technology officer Jeremy Legg.

“We have gathered an all-star team of executives whose innovative contributions have directly advanced the digital media industry. I am so proud to be a part of this journey as we bring HBO Max to market and continue to transform this space,” said Goncalves. “Andy’s experience and leadership are essential for this effort and his partnership at Otter Media helped the company thrive at a time of significant change in the marketplace.”

Added Forssell: “Designing HBO Max to be a robust streaming platform that supports Warner Media’s world-class creative talent and content requires a team with the experience and passion to blend technology and creativity in harmony. We’ve built an incredible lineup of digital media experts, who have been hard at work for months, to do exactly that. We’re looking forward to pushing the industry to evolve, for the benefit of fans everywhere.”