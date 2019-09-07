HBO’s ‘Catherine The Great’ Miniseries Showcases Helen Mirren As Tempestuous Russian Ruler

The official trailer for HBO’s epic Catherine the Great has been released, offering an expanded look beyond the earlier teaser.

Oscar-winner Helen Mirren portrays Catherine the Great in the upcoming HBO miniseries, bringing to life the monarch who ruled Russia for three decades and transformed its place in the 18th century.

Born Princess Sophie of Anhalt-Zerbst, Catherine the Great was Empress of Russia from 1762 until 1796, the country’s longest-ruling female leader. She organized a coup d’état that saw her husband, Peter III, overthrown.

The four-part historical drama will follow the end of Catherine’s reign and her affair with Russian military leader Grigory Potemkin (Jason Clarke), a relationship that shaped the future of Russian politics before her death at age 67 from a stroke. Under her rule Russia expanded its territory and modernized to the standards of the rest of Europe.

Catherine the Great premieres October 21 at 10PM on HBO.

The series is part of the partnership between HBO and Sky and is produced by Origin Pictures and New Pictures. The series will be distributed to Canada through Bell Media. It will also be available air on Sky Atlantic, NOW TV in the UK and Ireland, and on Sky Atlantic in Italy, Germany, Austria and Spain.