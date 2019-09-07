Hayley Atwell Joins Cast Of Next ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10370740cw) Hayley Atwell attends the Disney+ press line at the 2019 D23 Expo, in Anaheim, Calif 2019 D23 Expo - Day 1, Anaheim, USA - 23 Aug 2019

Hayley Atwell is joining another high-octane team. The Marvel veteran has been cast alongside Tom Cruise in the new Mission: Impossible movie, the seventh in the franchise and the first of two being directed back-to-back by Christopher McQuarrie.

The helmer and the actor traded the news on their Instagram accounts Friday. Deadline confirmed the news.

“Mission: Accepted,” Atwell wrote in a series of posts that eventually revealed the news. “Though I’m not the sort to follow orders…”

Despite that hint, there’s no word on the role for Atwell, who plays Agent Peggy Carter in the Avengers movies and in the wider MCU (her character also had her own ABC drama series), or if she he is set for both upcoming pics. She most recently starred in Gurinder Chadha’s Blinded By the Light.

The next Mission: Impossible marks the seventh in the franchise that launched with the Cruise-starring original in 1996. Paramount has slated M:I 7 to open July 23, 2021, and M:I 8 for August 5, 2020. McQuarrie confirmed in January that he’d write and direct both.

McQuarrie piloted the last pic, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which bowed in July 2018 — to the franchise’s top total box office: $791.1 million worldwide.