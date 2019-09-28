‘Hawaii Five-0’ Bids Farewell To Series Regular, But Leaves The Door Ajar And Tiki Torches Lit

After weeks of speculation, tonight’s Season 10 premiere of Hawaii Five-0 confirmed that a long-running character will not be on board for at least the rest of the season.

The successful reboot of the classic Hawaii Five-0 series with Alex O’Loughlin as Detective Steve McGarrett and Scott Caan as Danno ended Season 9 with a cliffhanger finale, leaving fans wondering which of three characters had been shot, and whether the victim would live.

Tonight, we found out.

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN TONIGHT’S EPISODE

The lucky winner of the farewell lottery? None other than Jorge Garcia (whom many fans will know as “Hurley” from ABC’s Lost), who joined Hawaii Five-O in Season 4 and became a regular in Season 5.

Tonight’s episode revealed that Garcia (special consultant Jerry Ortega on the show) was shot in the stomach. He’s still alive, though, and showrunner Peter Kenkov has indicated that there could be a future appearance on the show, since he survived.

The Ortega character himself left the door open, saying that the near-death experience left him wanting to explore the rest of life, rather than devoting himself to the Five-0 task force. At least, for now.

“I’m grateful for my time on Hawaii Five-0,” Garcia said to TVLine. “I loved getting to return to the islands, and creating a character that connected with so many people. Playing Jerry was a blast, and I look forward to popping in again to play with my TV ohana.”

In other words, all is not Lost for Hawaii Five-0 fans who want to see a comeback or cameo.