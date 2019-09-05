LA-based production, distribution and post-production outfit Electric Entertainment has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Just Noise, starring Harvey Keitel and Malcolm McDowell.

The feature, which begins production this month in Malta, is produced and written by Jean-Pierre Magro, produced by Pedja Miletic, Aaron Briffa and directed by Davide Ferrario.

The announcement was made today at The Toronto International Film Festival by Electric CEO Dean Devlin.

The film, which is supported by Arts Council Malta, is based on actual events. It depicts the bloody fight by Maltese citizens for their independence against Britain in 1919, just after World War I. Due to a lack of information about the battle, or even much acknowledgement by the British government, the revolution is not documented and not widely known.

About 115 Maltese citizens, mostly teenagers, were blamed for the violence and sentenced to life in jail. Just Noise is billed by backers as “Malta’s long awaited triumph to share with the world about how a small Mediterranean island took on the British Empire.”

Nolan Pielak, SVP International Distribution & Co-Production for Electric Entertainment said the story “is especially intriguing to us, given that it has essentially been covered up for nearly 100 years. We are honored to help Jean Pierre and his team bring it to the screen.”

Sonia Mehandjiyska, Electric’s head of international distribution, and her sales team will give buyers a sneak peek of Just Noise at AFM this November. The film is executive produced by Roland Joffe, Shayne

Putzlocher and Sara Shaak and is scheduled for release in the fall of 2020.

Along with Pielak for Electric, Shayne Putzlocher of Trilight Entertainment negotiated the deal.

Electric’s recently created domestic distribution division theatrically released Say My Name with Lisa Brenner and Nick Blood, Bad Samaritan and Rob Reiner’s LBJ. The company also exclusively licensed the films’ post-theatrical rights to Amazon and other outlets.