‘Harlots’ Producer Vicky Wharton To Lead New Drama Hub For Comcast’s Sky Studios

Sky Studios, the commissioning and production arm of the Comcast-owned broadcaster, is setting up a drama innovation hub in the north of England — and it will be led by a story producer on season three of Hulu drama Harlots.

Vicky Wharton, who has also worked on shows including BBC soap EastEnders and Murphy’s Law, will aim to unearth new drama and comedy talent in Leeds, as well as encourage storytelling using “innovative technology.”

Sky is already committed to the north of England. It currently employs 1,300 people in Leeds and is in production on five shows in the north, including series three of Tin Star, which is set in Liverpool, and the second season of Brassic, which became the broadcaster’s biggest comedy launch in seven years last month.

Sky Studios’ drama director Cameron Roach said: “As part of Sky’s wider commitment to innovation, our innovation hub will create an environment in which anyone, no matter what their background, is encouraged to find their voice.”

Wharton added: “Our aim at Sky Studios innovation hub is to support creative risk from ambitious, diverse talent through mentoring, and forging unconventional ways to allow the very best talent to rise to the top.”

The drama hub builds on Sky Studios’ announcement last week that it is launching a production services hub in New York and Knoxville, Tennessee. Named The Hive, it has hired Jupiter Entertainment executive Robert Twilley as President.