Valiant Comic ‘Harbinger’ Feature Project Moves From Sony To Paramount

Deadline has confirmed that the Valiant Entertainment comic book project Harbinger is coming from Sony to Paramount , which is where producer Neal Moritz has had his first look deal since last year.

The comic follows a group of teens with super powers who go up against the corporation that tried to exploit their talents. Moritz, who is producing Sonic the Hedgehog for Paramount, will remain aboard as producer with director Justin Tipping who co-wrote screenplay with Joshua Beirne-Golden, from an original draft by Eric Heisserer. Dylan O’Brien and Noah Centineo were circling the project, but now it will have a short development at Paramount before going into production. Valiant Comics’ Dan Mintz is also producing. Valiant’s other comic book feature adaptation Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel, opens on Feb. 21 from Sony.