Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

James Cameron’s Reaction To ‘Avatar’ Losing Box Office Crown: Relief

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Long-Fought 'Bones' Profit Battle Ends In Settlement With Stars & EPs

Read the full story

Valiant Comic ‘Harbinger’ Feature Project Moves From Sony To Paramount

Harbinger
Valiant Comics
Deadline has confirmed that the Valiant Entertainment comic book project Harbinger is coming from Sony to Paramount, which is where producer Neal Moritz has had his first look deal since last year.
The comic follows a group of teens with super powers who go up against the corporation that tried to exploit their talents. Moritz, who is producing Sonic the Hedgehog for Paramount, will remain aboard as producer with director Justin Tipping who co-wrote screenplay with Joshua Beirne-Golden, from an original draft by Eric Heisserer. Dylan O’Brien and Noah Centineo were circling the project, but now it will have a short development at Paramount before going into production. Valiant Comics’ Dan Mintz is also producing. Valiant’s other comic book feature adaptation Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel, opens on Feb. 21 from Sony.
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad