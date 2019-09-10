‘Hanna’: Dermot Mulroney, Anthony Welsh Among Five Cast For Season 2 Of Amazon Series

Dermot Mulroney (Homecoming, My Best Friend’s Wedding), Anthony Welsh (Fleabag, Black Mirror), Severine Howell-Meri (Doctors, Casualty), Cherelle Skeete (Ordinary Lies, Call the Midwife), and newcomer Gianna Kiehl have joined the season 2 cast of Amazon’s Hanna, from NBCUniversal International Studios, Amazon Studios and Working Title Television. They join Esmé Creed-Miles, who returns for the second season in the title role of Hanna along with Mireille Enos, who reprises her role as CIA operative Marissa Wiegler. Filming for Season 2 is underway in the UK and France.

Written by David Farr (The Night Manager), who co-wrote the original film, Hanna is equal parts high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama. It follows the journey of an extraordinary teenage girl, determined to escape from the grasp of the shadowy Utrax organization and its ruthless agenda. Farr will also direct episodes for the first time this season, along with French director Eva Husson (Girls of the Sun, Bang Gang) and Icelandic director Ugla Hauksdóttir (Trapped).

Mulroney will play John Carmichael, a former mentor of Marissa’s (Enos) who has taken over the new chapter of the Utrax operation and is determined to see through its ruthless agenda. Welsh will portray the charming and calculated Leo Garner, who is part of the operations team at Utrax, responsible for indoctrinating the trainees. Skeete will play Terri Miller, an up and coming CIA officer who has been recruited to play a crucial role in cultivating the trainees. Howell-Meri will play Helen, and Kiehl will play Jules, joining a wolf pack of all-girl trainees, which includes returning actresses Yasmin Monet Prince as Clara and Áine Rose Daly as Sandy.

Hanna is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video. Executive producers are Farr, Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios and Andrew Woodhead, Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title Television. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios also serve as executive producers. Laura Hastings-Smith (The Little Drummer Girl, Hunger) is series producer.