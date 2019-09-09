Hailee Steinfeld In Talks To Star In ‘Hawkeye’ On Disney+

Hailee Steinfeld is in negotiations to join the cast of Hawkeye, the Marvel superhero stand-alone series set for the soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming service, Deadline has confirmed. Jeremy Renner is reprising his MCU role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye.

The project is described as an adventure series in which Barton will pass the torch to Kate Bishop, a member of the group known as the Young Avengers and first female to take the Hawkeye name after Barton. Steinfeld would play Barton.

The series is part of Marvel’s major contribution to the slate of Disney+, which launches November 12. Also in the works are series based on Marvel characters including Loki, Vision & Scarlet Witch, and Falcon and Winter Solider among others.

Similar to Hawkeye, the MCU film world, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is turning over his hammer to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. That will happen in Thor Love and Thunder in fall 2021.

Steinfeld, who stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Dickinson, most recently was on the big screen in the Transformers pic Bumblebee and voiced Gwen Stacy in Sony’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

