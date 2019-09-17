‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jasmine Guy To Recur In Season 16 Of ABC Medical Drama

Click to Skip Ad
Jasmine Guy (A Different World, Harlem Nights), who guest-starred near the end of last season on Grey’s Anatomy, is returning to the ABC medical drama in a key recurring role opposite James Pickens Jr. on the upcoming 16th season.

Guy plays Gemma, a woman who showed up at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital emergency room last season, following a freak accident. There, she encountered Dr. Richard Webber (Pickens), with whom she shares a problematic history.

Created and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, ABC Studios-produced Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, showrunner Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers.

Guy most recently played recurring characters on BET’s The Quad and the CW’s The Vampire Diaries. She’s repped by Kass Management.

