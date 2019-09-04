Greta Van Susteren Political Show Gets Cleared In 76% Of U.S. For Sunday Debut

Veteran cable news presence Greta Van Susteren will begin her new career chapter as a syndicated TV host on September 8 with Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.

Gray Television announced Wednesday the Washington-based show will premiere in 76% of U.S. TV markets, including New York, Washington, LA and all 93 markets where Gray owns stations. Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard will be the show’s first guest.

Van Susteren, who has had stints on Fox News, MSNBC and CNN, has also signed on as Gray’s chief national political analyst.

“The show will tap the knowledge and expertise of Gray Television’s trusted bench of reporters who will provide on-the-ground reports from their communities,” Gray SVP of Local Media Sandy Breland said. “It’s a perfect time to highlight politics through the local lens as viewers rank local news as their most trusted source. We look forward to Greta bringing her firm but fair approach to broadcast television.”

The debut episode also includes an interview with former NFL head coach Tony Dungy, now an analyst with NBC’s Football Night in America. Dungy has met with five U.S. presidents, including President Donald Trump and shares his views on electoral politics with Van Susteren.

Gray will also launch a new OTT and social media show, Full Court Press-Overtime, to provide viewers and users with more material stemming from the linear show.

Lisa Allen is the show’s executive producer. Breland is the exec in charge.

WVUE New Orleans anchor Lee Zurik, Director of Investigations, and the team from Investigate TV will also contribute to the show. Cary Glotzer, CEO of Tupelo-Raycom, is in charge of production.