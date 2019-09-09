‘Masterchef’s Gregg Wallace Cooks Up Adventure Series For Viacom’s UK Network Channel 5

EXCLUSIVE: Viacom’s Channel 5 is continuing to cook up new entertainment formats with top tier talent – signing MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace to host an adventure series.

The British commercial broadcaster has commissioned Weekend Breaks with Gregg Wallace (w/t), a four-part series produced by Rumpus Media, which is backed by Keshet-owned media group Greenbird.

Wallace joins the likes of Jeremy Vine, Jeremy Paxman and Michael Palin on the channel – as part of a strategy to get more big names on the channel.

He has been co-presenter of the BBC cooking format, which airs on Fox in the U.S., since 2005.

The four-part format will see Wallace go on a series of “breakneck” adventures to a different city for the ideal weekend away. The series takes him across Europe where he visits Rome, Amsterdam, Berlin and Barcelona. In each city, he’ll be experiencing the culture, exploring the history and indulging in the local cuisine. In some cases, he’ll be going back to a city, like Rome, that he’s visited before, revealing his favourite places and his hidden gems. Other weekends he’ll go somewhere new to him, like Berlin, searching out everything he has always desperately wanted to discover.

Weekend Breaks with Gregg Wallace is exec produced by Rumpus Media’s Fintan Maguire and series produced by Simon Arnold. It was commissioned by Channel 5 Commissioning Editor Daniel Pearl.

Wallace said, “Two of my great loves are food and travel, so to visit some of my favourite cities and explore new ones for this Channel 5 series is just brilliant.”

Pearl said, “Gregg is another great name to join the channel and this genre-crossing series merges travel, food and history to take viewers on a rewarding weekly adventure.”

Maguire, who is Head of Popular Factual at Rumpus Media added, “Gregg is well known for his food expertise but people may not know that he has a great passion for history. This series sees him combine the two, as he takes us on long weekends in some of Europe’s greatest cities. In his own fun, curious and inimitable style he’ll take us on a thoroughly enjoyable and revealing whirlwind tour of each destination.”