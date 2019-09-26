Greg Berlanti, Jennifer Aniston Named As SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron Of The Artists Honorees

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has named writer/director/producer Greg Berlanti and actor/director/producer Jennifer Aniston as the final two honorees for its 4thAnnual Patron of the Artists Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 7, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Berlanti will receive a Patron of the Artists Award for creating significant professional opportunities for performing artists to work and thrive. Berlanti and previously announced Ava DuVernay will receive the Foundation’s two Patron of the Artists Awards of the night.

Aniston will receive an Artists Inspiration Award for using her creative and professional success as a performing artist to advance philanthropic and humanitarian causes. She joins previously announced Mark Ruffalo as honorees for the two Artists Inspiration Awards of the evening.

The annual awards show benefits the nonprofit SAG-AFTRA Foundation and is not televised.

Previous SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Award honorees include Ted Sarandos, Spike Lee, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Lee Daniels, Kathryn Bigelow, Judd Apatow, Megan Ellison and Rob Marshall. Previous SAG-AFTRA Foundation Artists Inspiration Award honorees include Lady Gaga, Harrison Ford, Kate Winslet, Lionel Richie and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“We are honored to present Jennifer Aniston with one of our Artists Inspiration Awards at this year’s Patron of the Artists Awards,” said JoBeth Williams, SAG-AFTRA Foundation Board President. “Her celebrated iconic roles in television and film are beloved by audiences all over the world, but it is her philanthropy and genuine empathy for people in need that we will honor on November 7. We are also thrilled to be honoring Greg Berlanti, one of the most prolific writers, directors and producers working in Hollywood today, with one of our Patron of the Artists Awards. Greg has discovered, nurtured and propelled creative talent in front of the camera and below the line. With an astounding 18 scripted series to his credit, Greg’s ensemble-based shows have launched the careers of countless actors. His creative contributions to the industry not only create new narrative universes, but they are responsible for generating hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs in Hollywood. We look forward to honoring both of these dedicated artists and leaders.”

Golden Globe and Emmy winning Aniston will next be seen in the Apple TV + series, The Morning Show, opposite Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell. She also serves as EP on the series.

Berlanti made his film directorial debut in 2000 with The Broken Hearts Club. His most recent feature was the 2018 critically acclaimed Love, Simon.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards is an annual fundraiser that benefits its emergency assistance and free educational programs for SAG-AFTRA artists, as well as its children’s literacy program Storyline Online that features actors who read to over 10 million children worldwide every month.

The Patron of the Artists Awards event includes musical performances with ticket sales benefiting the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.