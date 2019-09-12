‘Bake Off’ Maker Love Productions Moves Pottery Format To Channel 4 After It Was Canceled By The BBC

EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 has said it is bringing back Love Productions format The Great Pottery Throw Down after it was canceled by the BBC last year.

A Channel 4 spokeswoman told Deadline that The Great Pottery Throw Down will broadcast next year on both its main channel and More4. Casting is already well underway, while the presenting line-up is close to being finalized.

Love Productions, which is 70% owned by Comcast’s Sky, also makes The Great British Bake Off for Channel 4. Series 10 is currently broadcasting in the UK, while the bakery competition is also being shown on Netflix in the U.S.

The Great Pottery Throw Down previously broadcast for two seasons on BBC2, where it was hosted by Sara Cox and built a loyal audience. So much so, more than 30,000 signed a petition urging the BBC to rethink its decision to cancel the series.

The Great Pottery Throw Down was similar to The Great British Bake Off in that it followed a group of pottery amateurs as they competed over a number of weeks to be crowned the country’s top potter. Along the way, they made things like fine bone china tea sets and chandeliers from a set in Stoke-on-Trent, which is famous for its pottery industry.

Relations between the BBC and Love Productions have been fractious in recent years. Love moved The Great British Bake Off from the BBC to Channel 4 in acrimonious circumstances in September 2016 as part of a £75M ($92M) deal.

It followed the producer taking legal action against the BBC in 2014, when it complained that the broadcaster copied the idea for The Great British Bake Off with BBC3 show Hair, which was made by BBC Studios. The matter was settled out of court.