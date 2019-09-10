‘Grand Hotel’ Season Finale Gets A Boost, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Tops Monday

ABC had a good Monday night with the season finale of Grand Hotel and its reality show staple Bachelor in Paradise. The Eva Longoria-produced primetime soap saw a healthy boost as it wrapped its first season with a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.8 million viewers, up two tenths from last Monday’s slow holiday. Meanwhile, lead-in Bachelor In Paradise (1.4, 5.26M) topped the night in both the demo and viewers, climbing three tenths from last week.

It marks the 14th consecutive Monday night in which ABC won the demo, with only slight adjustments are expected later today owning to NFL preemptions in local markets including Houston, San Francisco and New Orleans. (Check out the ratings for the doubleheader season kickoff of Monday Night Football on ESPN here.)

NBC hung in there last night with American Ninja Warrior (0.9, 5.00M), up a tenth from last week. The obstacle course spectacular led into Dateline (0.7, 4.13M), which rose three tenths.

CBS was light on their programming as they aired two specials amidst reruns: the interactive Lip Sync to the Rescue (0.5, 3.55M) and the CBS Fall Preview Show (0.4, 3.06M).

Meanwhile, So You Think You Can Dance (0.4, 1.92M) held steady at Fox and the CW aired new episodes of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 1.18M) and Who’s Line is It Anyway? (0.2, 920,000) after both shows returned after a brief hiatus. The magic competition slipped a tenth, while the comedy show held steady.