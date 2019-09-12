Ava DuVernay And Sam Rockwell To Get Gotham Awards Tributes

Ava DuVernay will receive the Director Tribute and Sam Rockwell the Actor Tribute at the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards, set for December 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The annual awards show, among the first of the movie season, announces its nominations October 24.

Last year, the tributes went to director Paul Greengrass and actor Willem Dafoe.

DuVernay, whose film credits include the Oscar-nominated Selma and A Wrinkle In Time, most recently directed Nefllix’s four-part When They See Us, which premiered in June and earned 16 Emmy nominations. She’s next up directing Warner Bros’ DC comic book tentpole The New Gods.

“Ava DuVernay is a groundbreaking and influential filmmaker whose work casts an overdue and much needed light on the history of our nation’s systemic racism embedded in our institutions of justice today. She is enlightening and impactful to a new wave of filmmakers and her films are profoundly consequential to our nation’s continued endeavor to provide equal justice for all,” said Jeff Sharp, Executive Director of IFP and the Made in NY Media Center.

Rockwell, an Supporting Actor Oscar winner in 2018 for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and nominated this year for playing George W. Bush in Vice, most recently starred in FX’s limited series Fosse/Verdon. He’s next up in Taika Wiatiti’s Jojo Rabbit.

“We are equally delighted to present the deeply talented Sam Rockwell with the Actor Tribute. Sam simply brings brilliance to every role he plays – whether an anti-hero in an auteur-driven film, a hero in a studio tentpole or a legendary icon in a limited series,” Sharp said. “His compelling and genuine performances are a gift to us all.

“Both Ava and Sam are leaders and champions for independent film. Their support and dedication to the craft, community and IFP continue to inspire this generation.”